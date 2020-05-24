OL Paul Rodriguez has "never felt better" about his commitment
Mason, Ohio offensive lineman Paul Rodriguez has been trying to make the most of time away from football and in-person school, but he told Cats Illustrated this weekend that it hasn't always been e...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news