OL Paul Rodriguez commits to Kentucky
Kentucky picked up its second commitment from the Class of 2021 on Wednesday evening when Mason, Ohio offensive tackle Paul Rodriguez picked the Wildcats.Dublin (Ohio) Coffman linebacker Devon Will...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news