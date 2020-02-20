All of a sudden Kentucky is on a recruiting roll.

Wadsworth (Ohio) Walsh Jesuit offensive tackle David Wohlabaugh became the second offensive lineman this week to commit to the Wildcats.

Ranked the No. 22 prospect in Ohio and the No. 54 offensive guard nationally, Wohlabaugh is a three-star recruit (5.6 RR).

Kentucky now has three commitments from the Class of 2021. All three -- linebacker Devon Williams and offensive guard Paul Rodriguez being the others -- are from the Buckeye State. Vince Marrow has been the lead recruiter for all of them.

Wohlabaugh is a 6-foot-5, 277-pound tackle who also had offers from Maryland, Pitt, Purdue, and West Virginia prior to his commitment to Kentucky on Thursday.