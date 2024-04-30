Advertisement
Oklahoma State center Brandon Garrison picks UK

Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated
Publisher
@RowlandRIVALS
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015.

Kentucky has added another frontcourt piece in advance of the 2024-25 season, the first for Mark Pope in Lexington.

The Wildcats added a surprise commitment from Oklahoma State center Brandon Garrison on Tuesday morning.

Garrison joins a frontcourt that now includes Amari Williams (Drexel) and Andrew Carr (Wake Forest). Kentucky also has commitments from guards Lamont Butler (SDSU), Otega Oweh (Oklahoma), Collin Chandler (top-45 recruit), and Travis Perry (KY's all-time leading HS scorer).

Lately all eyes have been on Dayton sharpshooter Koby Brea and Utah State big man Great Osobor, so Garrison's commitment catches most observers - media and fans alike - off guard.

Garrison (6'11, 245) hails from Oklahoma City and as a freshman for the Pokes he averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game in 22.6 minutes of action. Garrison shots 57.2% from the field and 64.8% from the free throw line.

As a high school prospect Garrison was a four-star prospect ranked the No. 30 player in the nation by Rivals.com. The network also ranked him the No. 5-rated center in the 2023 class.

Garrison had 10 points, three rebounds, and five blocks in Oklahoma State's final game of the season, a loss to UCF in the first round of the Big XII championship. He had 20 points (7/7 FG) with eight boards and four blocks in an overtime loss at Baylor midway through the season. He also had 20 points, five rebounds, and four blocks in a close win against West Virginia.

He scored in double-digits in 10 of Oklahoma State's games during his freshman campaign.

Garrison was regarded as a quality two-way player who plays with a solid basketball IQ when he was coming out of high school.

