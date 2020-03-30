Ohio WR Armond Scott is eager to start visiting schools
Euclid, Ohio wide receiver Armond Scott is one of Kentucky's top targets in the Buckeye State.The 6-foot-3, 205-pound prospect has some similarities, in terms of his build, his location, and the sc...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news