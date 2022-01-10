Ohio State transfer Darrion Henry-Young commits to Kentucky

Just days after taking his official visit to Kentucky, former Rivals100 recruit and Ohio State defensive line transfer Darrion Henry-Young has verbally committed to the Wildcats.

Cats Illustrated reported Sunday that a commitment announcement was imminent and the timing of Henry-Young's choice gives him an opportunity to enroll at UK for the spring semester.

Henry-Young was one of the most sought-after recruits in the nation from the Class of 2020. From Cincinnati (Ohio) Princeton, he signed with the Ohio State Buckeyes, redshirting the 2020 season and playing 19 snaps as a redshirt freshman in 2021.

Kentucky has a good deal of young talent on the defensive line but will be looking to replace significant production from Josh Paschal and Marquan McCall, since both players have seen their last games with UK.

Kentucky now has three transfer portal commitments, with former Auburn offensive line commitment Tashawn Manning and Virginia Tech receiver Tayvion Robinson also on board.

The Cats could also continue to look for help at wide receiver, offensive line, outside linebacker or the secondary.