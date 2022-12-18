When Ohio State defensive back Jantzen Dunn announced he was going into the transfer portal, Cats Illustrated told you to pay attention.

Just days after Dunn put his name into the portal he made a visit to Kentucky. That happened this weekend.

Just before that trip UK's Vince Marrow had made a trip to visit Dunn, so Kentucky's interest was obvious from the start.

Dunn was listed as a safety coming out of high school when he was ranked the No. 2 player in the Commonwealth behind only Jager Burton from that year.

He suffered a significant injury during the 2021 season, and OSU head coach Ryan Day said that was especially unfortunate because he was coming along nicely. Ohio State had been cross-training Dunn at cornerback.

Dunn is Kentucky's second defensive back addition from the transfer portal. Cincinnati cornerback JQ Hardaway announced his intentions to transfer to Kentucky last week.

Kentucky will be breaking in a new pair of starting cornerbacks since Carrington Valentine has declared for the draft and Keidron Smith is out of eligibility.

Both Dunn and Hardaway are expected to become a part of the competition for those starting cornerback positions along with Andru Phillips, Max Hairston, and other young players in the program.