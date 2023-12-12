Kentucky has picked up a commitment from the transfer portal. Ohio State running back Chip Trayanum took an official visit to UK over the weekend and he didn't wait long to make it official.

Trayanum was a four-star running back recruit from the Class of 2020 and began his career at Arizona State. He was with Herm Edwards and the Sun Devils for a couple of years before transferring to Columbus, closer to home, to be with the Buckeyes.

He had been in line to start for Arizona State in 2022, but joined the Buckeyes first as a linebacker, before moving to the running back room. He made chip-in contributions his first year at Ohio State and was the Buckeyes' second-leading rusher this year, playing as both a running back and fullback.

Kentucky is losing running back Ray Davis after he posted an SEC-best 20 touchdowns during the 2023 season.

The Wildcats still have Demie Sumo-Karngbaye, Jamarion Wilcox, and Jaquez Keyes in the backfield, but they have also lost JuTahn McClain and Ramon Jefferson.

Given that, it seems like Trayanum will have a good opportunity to start in the backfield for UK next year, along with QB Brock Vandagriff, but UK could still opt to add another running back.

The Wildcats are bringing in freshmen Jason Patterson and Tovani Mizell, although the latter is coming off an injury.