Offseason Spotlight: No. 7 Vito Tisdale
Vito Tisdale will not be playing football for Kentucky in 2022, but he can still be an integral part of the program's future and will have multiple years of eligibility after he has rehabbed and re...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news