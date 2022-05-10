Offseason Spotlight: No. 12 Chance Poore

Anderson, S.C., native and specialist Chance Poore is heading into his senior season with the Kentucky football program. He could conceivably take a second senior season as a Super Senior, allowed following the COVID-19 pandemic which impacted the 2020 season, but that remains to be seen.

Poore is today's focus in CI's ongoing Offseason Spotlight series as we march through the UK football roster in preparation for the 2022 season.

Poore was a member of Kentucky's 2018 signing class and while he was 2/4 on field goal attempts he kept his redshirt, only playing in three games. In 2019, he was 5/9 on field goals, sharing time with Matt Ruffolo who himself was 4/5 FG but two missed extra points.

Over the last couple of years Poore has settled into the role of handling Kentucky's kickoff duties and he should continue with that this year. With Ruffolo returning for another season on field goals, Poore also provides depth in that spot.

Poore had a 71.79% touchback rate on 78 kickoffs last year. He did have two kickoffs out of bounds. That was the most kickoffs for a UK player in a decade and a half, which was due to Kentucky having its best offense in a long time.

Poore's 63.35 yard kickoff average placed Kentucky 27th in college football in that category. Kentucky was 15th in the country in touchback rate.

Poore had two kickoffs out of bounds, which was right on pace with the national average for kickoff specialists who saw his number of attempts. UK hasn't successfully executed any onside kicks in the past two years so it remains to be seen how that would be handled.