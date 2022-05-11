Offseason Spotlight: No. 10 Chauncey Magwood

For several years dating back to Kentucky's move to a more run-heavy offense (and then almost an exclusively run-centered offense) under Eddie Gran, there was an extended effort at revamping the wide receiver position to rediscover balance.

Kentucky has brought on many receivers in recent years, hoping to find more playmakers and explosive athletes who can create separation and spread the field.

Chauncey Magwood is one of the young receivers in the program who warrants some optimism. He entered the program as part of the same class that Dekel Crowdus and Chris Lewis were a part of, and played more than either player last year. Granted, Crowdus was injured, but CI reported at the time that Magwood's ability to play any receiver position had given him an opportunity to make an impact, so the snaps were there.

Of course, much of UK's success in the passing game last year was related to Wan'Dale Robinson's success on the receiving end of Will Levis' passes.

Magwood had just one reception for 17 yards as a true freshman for Kentucky, but the fact that the Leesburg, Ga., prospect played quite a bit in his first year tells us something. The coaching staff saw something it liked, at least relative to the other options on the roster.

He saw 117 snaps last year. That might not seem like a lot, spread out over 13 games. But consider the fact that Kentucky didn't put a lot of receivers on the field for a lot of snaps last year, and the important thing to remember is where Magwood fit into the pecking order.

On the flip side, Crowdus was set back by an injury and was not an early enrollee, while Magwood was in for the spring. And Lewis was always regarded as more of a longer-term guy who would need to work on his body before he would be ready to make an impact.

The really interesting thing about Magwood's freshman year is that he played 39 snaps on offense in the Citrus Bowl win against Iowa, with Isaiah Epps and Josh Ali out of the game. Every week throughout the 2022 season the UK coaches demonstrated that they considered Magwood basically a second string wide receiver, so he's in line for even more snaps this year with several pass-catchers gone from last year's team.

Magwood lined up outside for about 75% of his offensive snaps last year, versus in the slot, but don't be surprised if how he is used changes. Last year Robinson locked down so many snaps in one role that it probably dictated how UK used some other players.

PFF gave Magwood a 51.9 PFF grade for his true freshman season, the result of a 52.8 receiving mark and a 59.4 run block score.

When Magwood was in the game last year UK threw the ball about 57% of the time. This year if that number holds, expect him to get more than five targets.

