Cats Illustrated's "Offseason Questions" series will pose a number of questions facing every Kentucky position unit before the 2020 season.

Perhaps no position on the team has as many questions to answer as wide receiver.

Here are a number of topics you may be wondering about. If you are, you're not alone.

Who will lead Kentucky in receiving in 2020?

Lynn Bowden was far and away Kentucky's leading receiver in 2018 and he was the Wildcats' leading receiver in 2019 in spite of only starting a few games at the position. Who will lead UK in receiving in 2020? That's very much an open question. Josh Ali will be the popular choice this offseason but

Could Kentucky add a grad-transfer receiver?

The grad transfer market is more important to college football programs than ever but Kentucky hasn't benefited as much from it as some other programs. If Kentucky looks to add some grad transfer help receiver could be a spot where they target an addition. As of right now no names appear to be front and center.

Is there a big-play threat in this group?

Even if Kentucky doesn't have a 1,000 yard receiver or a volume pass catcher in 2020, it's essential that a player steps up as a deep ball threat. Kentucky fans remember well how important Jeff Badet was to that 2016 team and how his absence impacted the offense the following year.

Can Josh Ali build off a strong bowl game?

Kentucky junior receiver, Ali, had a good performance in the Belk Bowl against Virginia Tech with a couple of big catches that contributed to the win. It was arguably his best game of the season. He is someone the coaches have liked for a couple of years now.

Can Clevan Thomas make plays in the slot?

Thomas took over Bowden's position when Bowden moved to quarterback. Over the rest of the season Thomas got by far more experience with the offense than he had during any other season before. He had 11 receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown, numbers that could have been better if the passing game hadn't been all but abandoned. With a more conventional quarterback behind center, could he be an X-Factor in the offense?

Who will Terry Wilson (or whoever the quarterback is) form a rapport with?

There's the work a receiver does in the film room, with his position coach, and on the practice field. But there's also the rapport factor. Who will Wilson or whoever the quarterback is be comfortable passing the ball to?

Will one of the true freshmen make an impact?

Kentucky signed Kalil Branham, Izayah Cummings, and Earnest Sanders. None of those players are locks to get on the field extensively as a freshman but any time you introduce new talent to a room