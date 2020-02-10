Kentucky's special teams play has improved markedly in recent years but some of that coincided with the hiring of Dean Hood.

With the unit's coordinator gone, some of the? questions are obvious.

Here's what we're wondering about the specialists, the return, and coverage units as we eye the 2020 season.

Who will be the special teams coordinator? ... Mark Stoops still has one assistant coaching vacancy to fill even after hiring Anwar Stewart to coach the defensive line. The vacancy is for the position formerly filled by Hood, who helped coach the secondary and who was the special teams coordinator. Stoops has said he can go a number of different directions with the hire, so he could bring someone in to coach a position as well as the special teams unit or he could promote someone already on staff to coach the special teams. Whoever takes that job, they have a tough act to follow.

Can Max Duffy go back-to-back on the Ray Guy Award? ... The Ray Guy Award goes to the nation's top punter and it has been in existence since the year 2000. Louisiana Tech's Ryan Allen ('11-'12) and Utah's Tom Hackett ('14-'15) are the two players who have won the award in consecutive seasons. Duffy could become the third if he can duplicate or build on the season he just had. Whoever is hired to coach the specialists, Duffy is a great player to build around.

Who is the next Zach Johnson? ... In recent years, as the special teams unit has improved, Kentucky has seemingly always had one player on coverage units who excels at getting to the return man quickly and leveling sometimes bone-shaking hits. It was Kash Daniel for a while. More recently, it has been Zach Johnson. But Johnson has exhausted his eligibility. Does UK have another coverage team standout waiting in the wings?

Who will win the place-kicking duties? ... It could be a three-man battle between Chance Poore, Matt Ruffolo, and incoming freshman Graham Wald. Poore and Ruffolo both had their moments but both also had their struggles either on field goals, extra points, or on both. Wald, from Henry Clay, is a local walk-on with a big leg but he will need to prove his accuracy if he is to beat out the other two.

Smooth transition at unheralded positions? ... If you don't know who Cade Degraw is, that's understandable. If you don't know who he is after the 2020 season, that's probably a good thing. That's because he was the freshman and No. 2 long-snapper behind Blake Best on the depth chart this season. If he does his job succeeding Best, you won't hear much about him. UK will also be finding a new holder on kicks following the departure of Grant McKinniss. Duffy was listed as the No. 2 man in that role but it remains to be seen who will take over there.