Cats Illustrated's "Offseason Questions" series gives us a chance to take a first glance at each position unit now that the 2019 campaign is over.

The 2020 schedule is a long way away. We'll get answers between now and next season's opener but more questions will arise.

Here are some things that fans and program-watchers will be wondering between now and Mark Stoops' eighth season with the Wildcats.

Will there be any transfers? ... There's no reason to believe there will be but in this day and age with the transfer portal as a kind of free agency "lite" it's a question we'll have to ask about every position room. Simply put, guys want to play, and you never know what else might be weighing on a player's mind. If everyone returns, Kentucky has a deep, balanced backfield to run behind a strong o-line. There's even enough talent there to absorb an unexpected departure but that doesn't mean anyone wants to see that.

Who will lead the team in carries next year? ... Before the 2019 season the consensus seemed to be that AJ Rose would enter the season as the primary back but absent Benny Snell the workload would be more spread around than at any point since 2016. That's exactly how things played out with Rose logging 149 carries, Kavosiey Smoke getting 101, and with 71 reserved for Chris Rodriguez. While fans will have their own opinions on what "should" happen, we know that in the bowl game the coaching staff gave Rose 10 carries, which was as many as Smoke and Rodriguez had combined. So there's a possibility that the rotation and carry splits repeat themselves with everyone a year older.

Can everyone stay out of the doghouse? ... Chris Rodriguez found himself quickly out of favor with the coaches for an early season case of fumblitis. He eventually gained back their trust and had 60 of his 71 carries over Kentucky's final seven games, essentially splitting carries with Rose and finding great success at times. Rose fumbled in the bowl game on a controversial call that replay couldn't overturn. The rotation will be impacted by standout play but also by mistakes.

Why doesn't Kavosiey Smoke get more carries? ... We learned this year that Smoke has dealt with migraine issues but more than the other two primary backs Smoke's playing time outcomes were sporadic and unpredictable. He saw 37 carries over three games in September, then had 17 total the month after that. For someone who had 616 yards and six touchdowns on just 101 carries, he was very successful. Many believe he looked like Kentucky's most explosive back, perhaps even UK's best, when he played. But why doesn't he play more?

How much will redshirt freshman Travis Tisdale play? ...

We still don't know much about Tisdale one year into his college career because he was in such obscurity this past season but he certainly looks to be the most explosive player currently in the running back room. His best opportunity for major time may not have arrived yet but if he's good enough there's nothing preventing him from becoming a serious part of the offense in some way.

What will Jutahn McClain show upon arrival? ...

The incoming true freshman has shown a versatile skill set with strong pass catching skills and footwork to go along with cutting ability and vision. He's one of the top all-purpose backs in the class.

Will Torrance Davis join the Wildcats in February? ...

The lone member of the 2020 committed class not to sign in the early period is a mystery at this point. Cats Illustrated has reported that the hang-up is related to something at Davis' school without further details being known.

How will the backs look with defenses not worried about Lynn Bowden? ...

On paper Kentucky's backfield has the look of a solid unit. There's experience and a nice blend of between the tackles bruising, slashing, and get to the corner speed depending on who is in the game at a given time. However, it's probably fair to mention that the main thing that made Kentucky's ground game so potent this season was Lynn Bowden. Kentucky had one of the most dynamic, relentless players in the country touching the ball on every snap. He accounted for a lot of the rushing stats himself, and the running backs undoubtedly benefited from defenses having to focus so much of their energies on him. Even though Terry Wilson is mobile, it will be a very different story in 2020, when defenses key on the backs.