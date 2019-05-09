News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-09 10:36:49 -0500') }} football Edit

Offseason Analysis: Davonte Robinson takes the lead in UK's secondary

Mt29anj240gzcxbsvhhf
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Davonte Robinson had the luxury of redshirting, developing and moving up the depth chart ranks at his own pace in a Kentucky secondary that featured plenty of upperclassmen for most of his time in ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}