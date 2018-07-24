The relationship between five-star small forward Kahlil Whitney and Kentucky seems to be getting more serious by the day.

First John Calipari's staff evaluated him thoroughly during a stretch of improved play this summer. Then came the offer.

That was followed by a cryptic tweet from Whitney on Tuesday afternoon, when he alluded to "the end being near." More than a few amateur interpreters of social media posts took that to mean that Whitney could be closing in on a college decision. And if that were true, or is, the timing would seem to be good for Kentucky.

Now there's this report.