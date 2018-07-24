Official visit set: It's getting serious between Kahlil Whitney and UK
The relationship between five-star small forward Kahlil Whitney and Kentucky seems to be getting more serious by the day.
First John Calipari's staff evaluated him thoroughly during a stretch of improved play this summer. Then came the offer.
That was followed by a cryptic tweet from Whitney on Tuesday afternoon, when he alluded to "the end being near." More than a few amateur interpreters of social media posts took that to mean that Whitney could be closing in on a college decision. And if that were true, or is, the timing would seem to be good for Kentucky.
Now there's this report.
Espn 100 Kahlil Whitney will be taking an official visit to Kentucky on August 3-5. His dad Kelly tells Espn. Whitney has terrific measurables & skills. He stands at 6’7" w/a 7’0” wingspan & 40" vertical. Major versatility in his game. @KahlilWhitney #BBN— Paul Biancardi (@PaulBiancardi) July 24, 2018
Cats Illustrated's David Sisk spoke with Mike Irvin of Mac Irvin Fire recently. The coach said, "He is a top ten talent in my opinion. He grew a lot as a player from the high school season to this past spring, and then that much more from the spring to the summer. I expect him to grow more from now until the fall."
Scouts, including Rivals.com's Eric Bossi, seem to have doubled down on their decisions to bump Whitney in the rankings.
Will Whitney be Calipari's next commitment?
Time will tell, but things seem to be trending in the right direction.