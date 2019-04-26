News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-26 21:20:47 -0500') }} football Edit

Official Visit Preview: Cornerback Andru Phillips

Wvgbkbnoyhn7trel58yy
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Mauldin, S.C., cornerback Andru Phillips is one of five official visitors in Lexington this weekend and he's someone Kentucky fans should know about for a number of reasons.Cornerback is a position...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}