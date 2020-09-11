Offer Spotlight: Xavier Nwankpa
Over the last week Kentucky's coaches have continued to send out new offers to Class of 2022 prospects. The contact period is moving forward and while it might seem like there's a long way to go in...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news