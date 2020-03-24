News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-24 14:41:05 -0500') }} football Edit

Offer list exploding for Ohio safety on Cats' wish list

Chris Clark
Special Contributor

Kentucky continues to reach into talent-rich Ohio to look for prospects to add to its ranks, and Rod Moore is one of the recent prospects from the state to garner an offer from the Wildcats.With in...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}