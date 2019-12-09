In less than two weeks four-star Baton Rouge (La.) Madison Prep Academy safety Joel Williams will be announcing his college destination and then, perhaps as early as the next day, signing a letter of intent during the early period.

Kentucky is believed to be in good shape with Williams, and now the UK staff is making a move with his younger teammate - Class of 2021 cornerback Tyrell Raby, a 6-foot, 175-pound prospect who has visited Kentucky in the past.

This week Kentucky became the first school to offer Raby.

Louisiana seems to be on the rise in terms of recruiting importance to Kentucky's staff, largely due to the presence of Michael Smith in the coaching offices. He has recruited Louisiana heavily for many years and especially in his last coaching stop at Arkansas.

UK signed quarterback Amani Gilmore from Louisiana from last year's class and in the offseason before the 2019 campaign Louisiana native and LSU defensive back Kelvin Joseph transferred to Kentucky.

Madison Prep just lost as the No. 4 seed to No. 12 seed Union Parish in the Class 3A quarterfinals of the Louisiana state playoffs. Raby had three catches for 110 yards in that losing effort to end Madison Prep's season.