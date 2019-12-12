Darin Hinshaw offered a two-sport star from the Sunshine State in the middle of this week.

Raheim Sanders is a 6-foot-2, 205-pound athlete from Rockledge, Fla., who doubles as a shooting guard on the basketball court as a do-it-all football player on the gridiron.

Cincinnati, Nebraska, and West Virginia offered Sanders before Kentucky got involved this week.

Syracuse and Virginia are other schools that have shown interest.

At his high school Sanders has lined up at receiver, running back, free safety, and corner.

Sanders was at East River before switching over to Rockledge.