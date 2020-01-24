OFFER ANALYSIS: UK offers one of the South's top young prospects
Remember the name Terrance Love.It might be hard for the average fan to get excited about a high school freshman as a football prospect, but there's a reason Love already has around a dozen offers,...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news