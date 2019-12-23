Boston College, Colorado, Florida State, Michigan, Ohio State, Pittsburgh, and Tennessee have also offered Powers, who is on track to be regarded as one of the top linebackers in the Midwest if not the entire 2022 class.

Kentucky recently became one of the latest schools to offer Marysville (Ohio) linebacker and Class of 2022 prospect Gabe Powers , who is emerging as an elite prospect two recruiting cycles from now.

Already 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, Powers is a two-sport star (basketball, football) at Marysville.

Powers has visited a number of the schools that have offered dating back to the summer and more recently the fall for unofficials during the football season.'

This was Powers' first year as a varsity football player.

Marc Givler of BuckeyeGrove.com recently listed Powers among 10 Ohio prospects to watch from the 2022 class, writing, "Powers holds an early offer from Ohio State and is being recruited play linebacker. There is the potential that he outgrows that position and has to put his hand in the dirt in college, but that will depend on his physical development over the next two or three years. Powers can run and he can hit, and you can always find a spot for guys like that on your defense so the position will work itself out later."



