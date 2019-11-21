Early offers have been key to Steven Clinkscale's success recruiting in Michigan. Whether he has landed big-time talent or come close, one of the ingredients in the formula has been to get involved early, before some of the recruiting powerhouses in the Big Ten.

That helps explain Kentucky's offer to Ali Fisher on Wednesday.

Before Kentucky's offer, the 6-foot-1, 180-pound Class of 2021 wide receiver had received an offer from Northern Colorado. But Kentucky's offer is Fisher's first from a Power Five program.



