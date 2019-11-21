OFFER ANALYSIS: UK gives Michigan receiver first Power Five opportunity
Early offers have been key to Steven Clinkscale's success recruiting in Michigan. Whether he has landed big-time talent or come close, one of the ingredients in the formula has been to get involved early, before some of the recruiting powerhouses in the Big Ten.
That helps explain Kentucky's offer to Ali Fisher on Wednesday.
Before Kentucky's offer, the 6-foot-1, 180-pound Class of 2021 wide receiver had received an offer from Northern Colorado. But Kentucky's offer is Fisher's first from a Power Five program.
Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Kentucky!!! #BBN 🔵⚪️ #AGTG 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/NwrNzJcwAY— Ali Fisher (@7Ajf) November 20, 2019
Iowa is the other Power Five program that has shown the most interest to date aside from Kentucky. A number of programs from the MAC are also interested in Fisher.
Fisher had 57 receptions for 874 yards and nine touchdowns during his junior season at Pioneer.
A two-way star capable of playing defense as well, he also racked up 33 tackles, picked off a pass, and forced two fumbles.