Class of 2022 dual-threat quarterback Dijon Jennings of Reynoldsburg, Ohio got some good news over the weekend when Kentucky became the first school at the FBS level to offer him a scholarship.

Blessed to receive my 1st D1 offer from the University of Kentucky #AGTG @vincemarrow pic.twitter.com/WvL6idd3mv

Reynoldsburg is in Vince Marrow's recruiting territory so Jennings' lead will be the Wildcats' recruiting ace. After receiving his offer from Kentucky, Jennings told Cats Illustrated that it was Marrow who had given him the good news.

"He liked what he saw from me from camp over the summer. He likes my ability as a true dual-threat," the 5'11, 175-pound Jennings said.

Jennings carries a 3.4 grade point average in the classroom.

Reynoldsburg rotated Jennings with a senior behind center at times in 2019 but he figures to have the starting job to himself for each of the next two years.



Jennings told Cats Illustrated that he has junior days planned for EMU (1/19) and Akron (2/1).