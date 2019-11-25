Oftentimes Kentucky is among the first Power Five schools to offer some of the top younger prospects in the South and beyond.

Sometimes, though, the 'Cats are part of the crowd.

Tyre West may only be a Class of 2022 prospect, or a high school sophomore from Tifton (Ga.) Tift County, but to those who follow recruiting in the South closely and especially to those familiar with the Peach State's prospect scene, West is no sleeper.

Already 6'4 and 265 pounds as a strongside defensive end, who presumably could grow into a tackle, West is one of the South's top young line prospects.

His film from his sophomore year shows him to be exceptionally advanced on a physical level for someone of his age and class. He has an excellent wing span and can overpower high school offensive tackles with a couple of years on him.

Kentucky joins Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia Tech as schools that have offered West.