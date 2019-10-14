OFFER ANALYSIS: Three-star RB Amaad Foston
Milledgeville (Ga.) John Milledge Academy running back Amaad Foston is one of the fastest-rising skill prospects in Georgia from the 2021 class and he landed an offer from Kentucky this weekend.Fos...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news