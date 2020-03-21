OFFER ANALYSIS: Rivals250 linebacker Clayton Smith
The UK football program does not often recruit in the Lone Star State and there's no sign of that changing in a big way but during this time of remote evaluation, as visits are banned, it makes sen...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news