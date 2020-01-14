Royal Palm Beach (Fla.) Cardinal Newman athlete Jaydon Hood has been on a roll lately.

His most recent offer was on January 12th from Kentucky.

But just days before that he picked up offers from Pitt and Miami to go along with earlier offers from Central Michigan, Maryland, and Washington State.

FIU was the first school to offer before the summer of 2019.

The first team all-county selection had a huge junior season, recording 115 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, seven sacks, four forced fumbles, an interception, and two defensive touchdowns.

Hood advertises himself as a linebacker/running back prospect who is now 6-foot-1, 212 pounds. He carries a 3.7 grade point average in the classroom.

He is in Eddie Gran's recruiting territory so the Wildcats' offensive coordinator is his designated lead recruiter from Mark Stoops' staff.