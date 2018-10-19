Offer Analysis: Meet JUCO offensive lineman Khalique Washington
Several of the offensive linemen on Kentucky's remaining 2019 recruiting board are guards. But Kentucky's latest offer, which went out on Friday, is a clear indication that UK isn't done targeting ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news