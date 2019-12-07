One of Kentucky's latest offers went to Kaylin Smith, a 6-foot-4, 310-pound offensive guard from Miami (Fla.) Booker T. Washington.

UK is the first school to offer Smith, whose size jumps out for someone who is only a high school sophomore.

The offer to Smith is interesting in part because he is tied in with Coach Michael Tunsil of Tunsil Athletics and Academy International. Tunsil has also been closely involved in four-star Rivals250 UK defensive end commit Samuel Anaele's recruitment.

Booker T. Washington takes on Jacksonville (Fla.) Bolles in the Florida state championship on December 11th.