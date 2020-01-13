Caleb Herring is only a Class of 2023 prospect, or in other words a high schooler going into the second semester of his freshman year.

He has a very small trail of video evidence and accomplishments to attract college coaches at this point in his football prospect days. But Kentucky's coaches have seen enough, as evidenced by the staff's offer over the weekend.

Kentucky may have been enticed by the fact that Herring, in spite of his youth, is already a 6-foot-4, 200-pound outside linebacker who figures to fill into a fantastic frame.

Herring is already a two-sport star, having been named his high school team's Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 at Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Riverdale.

Kentucky and EKU appear to be the first two football programs that have offered Herring.

Receivers coach Michael Smith handles most of Kentucky's recruiting work in the state of Tennessee and he appears to be the Wildcats' lead recruiter for Herring. That could be interesting because although Herring is listed as an outside linebacker he could also develop into a wide receiver prospect.