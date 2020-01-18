Devaughn "Bugs" Mortimer landed an offer from Kentucky on Friday as offensive coordinator Eddie Gran made stops through some of the more talent-rich high schools in his recruiting portion of South Florida.

Mortimer showed off his skills as a pass-catcher and a punt returner for Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., in the fall during his sophomore season.

The Class of 2022 prospect also has offers from Pitt, Louisville, and Southern Miss, among others.

Mortimer was an honorable mention All-Broward County selection according to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel following the 2019 season.

He has also participated in track and field dating back to junior high school.