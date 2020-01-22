OFFER ANALYSIS: 2022 DL Jamaal Johnson
For a brief period of time it seemed like Kentucky was building a pipeline or at least making serious inroads at Chaminade Madonna High School down in sunny South Florida.There's still a Chaminade ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news