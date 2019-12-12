Andrew Wilson-Lamp is already ranked as one of the top receivers in the state of Ohio from the Class of 2021.

So he fits the profile of someone that Kentucky assistant Vince Marrow would be interested in.

The Wildcats have targeted plenty of Ohio receiver prospects in recent years. They're on track to land Kalil Branham later this month, and potentially RB/ATH/WR Mike Drennen, too.

Wilson-Lamp has other offers from Akron, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kent State, Pittsburgh, Toledo, and West Virginia. During the summer he visited WVU and since the start of the 2019 college football season he has been to Ohio State twice and Penn State once.

West Virginia offered Wilson-Lamp after he camped in Morgantown over the summer.

Wilson-Lamp's Massillon squad lost to La Salle in the Ohio Division II state championship a week ago.