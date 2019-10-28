OFFER ANALYSIS: 2021 QB Will Crowder
Kentucky extended yet another offer to a Class of 2021 quarterback over the weekend.The offer went to Birmingham (Ala.) Gardendale quarterback Will Crowder, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound three-star prospec...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news