Cats Illustrated continues with its task of breaking down just about every new offer sent out by the Kentucky football coaching staff.

In terms of extending offers, that UK staff was hard at work on Wednesday.

One of the players to land an offer from the Wildcats was Davion Sistrunk, a 6-foot-2, 165-pound athlete from Eau Gallie (Fla.) Melbourne.

In terms of high school athletics, Sistrunk is about as versatile as players come. He plays football, basketball, and participates in track and field as well.

Sistrunk's other offers are from Baylor, Cincinnati, UConn, UMass, Murray State, and Syracuse.

What makes Sistrunk so intriguing is the film below represents someone in their first year of organized football, so he is only scratching the surface.