We're inching toward the start of the 2022 college football season and when you're talking about 85-man rosters there is never a shortage of angles to break down.

Kentucky fans know all about the biggest names on the offense. Quarterback Will Levis, incoming receiver transfer Tayvion Robinson, running back Chris Rodriguez, and offensive linemen Eli Cox and Kenneth Horsey, just to name a few.

But there are plenty of opportunities across different position groups for players to have breakout seasons and elevate themselves into prominent roles on the team.

Here are some of CI's Offensive Breakout Candidates for UK football in 2022.

RB La'Vell Wright

The second-year running back from North Hardin earned a lot of praise last year even though he didn't have much opportunity to play. When he did in mop up time, his combination of power and speed was apparent. That doesn't mean we know much about his mastery of the playbook and attention to detail in pass protection and the "little things". But there's plenty to be excited about.

Chris Rodriguez's status remains TBD, and if he misses any time then it seems very likely that Kentucky would need a back with the power to run between the tackles and to move the pile. Wright would not take all of those carries, but he would become a part of the rotation because of the kind of running style he offers.

TE Jordan Dingle

UK has a number of interesting options at tight end. Brenden Bates is the most conventional, experienced in-line tight end of the bunch and for that reason will probably earn more snaps than anybody else in the room.

Between Keaton Upshaw, Izayah Cummings, Jordan Dingle, and Josh Kattus, UK has other options. The Cats will probably use 11 and 12 personnel at times once again even with a new offensive coordinator and Dingle made some noise with his play in the spring. We have seen his ability to make contested catches in a limited setting and wouldn't be surprised if he climbs the depth chart this season.

OT Deondre Buford

Ever since Buford signed with Kentucky as one of the top-25 highest-ranked players in Michigan a few years ago he's had believers in and around the program. He just hasn't had the opportunity. Now, the opportunity is wide open and waiting for him. Jeremy Flax, David Wohlabaugh, and Kiyaunta Goodwin are among the others wrapped up in a long competition to earn a starting tackle spot but based on the spring and everything we're hearing, Buford has a great chance to start at tackle on the Big Blue Wall.

Kentucky's coaches have been saying for over a year that Buford is going to help them, and it appears the time for that is now. Given that he would likely be slotted for left tackle, Buford's success will be key for Levis and the offense this season. His ability to hold up against the best pass rushers Kentucky faces will largely determine how well the Cats are able to get the ball down the field with Levis' big arm.

OT Jeremy Flax

See: Buford. Flax's path to this spot has been different, but it's similar to Buford's situation. Once among the top junior college recruits in the nation, Flax ended up having to sit behind LSU transfer Dare Rosenthal last year.

He has some up and down moments in the spring game but folks around the program seem to believe he is prepared to start to realize the potential the coaches saw in him during his recruitment.

Flax has plenty of raw ability and tremendous size. If he can put it all together he can be a high-level SEC tackle but this will be his first extensive experience.

WR DeMarcus Harris

While everybody is talking about the young talent and Robinson in the receiving room, don't forget about DeMarcus Harris. He quietly started to come into his own last season and should get a good number of targets this year.

Harris already has plenty of starts to his credit over the past couple of years. In his last two games of action last year, against New Mexico State and Iowa in the Citrus Bowl, Harris had five catches for 65 yards.

WR Dane Key

Kentucky's freshman receiver from Frederick Douglass may be more prepared to make an immediate impact than any other player in his class. It's obvious that he has been around college football for a while because Key does not carry himself like a freshman. He's got size and plenty of confidence. Rich Scangarello's praise for Key was very interesting because he seemed to have no issues putting big expectations on him right away. That leads us to believe that Key will have lots of opportunities. He scored a touchdown in the spring game and could be a first-year starter.