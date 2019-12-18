Kentucky had already recruited one of the nation's top classes of offensive and defensive linemen by the time Octavious Oxendine announced his decision at Radcliff (Ky.) North Hardin on the afternoon of the first day of the early signing period.

But Oxendine's decision for Kentucky helps to take that class to yet another level still.

Oxendine is ranked the No. 4 player in the Commonwealth and the No. 24 defensive tackle nationally according to Rivals.com and he had been one of Vince Marrow's top recruiting targets for the duration of this recruiting class.

The 6-foot-3, 296-pound prospect is the eighth offensive or defensive lineman to commit and sign with Kentucky from the Class of 2020.

Texas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Purdue, Indiana, Louisville, Ole Miss, North Carolina, Penn State, Vanderbilt, and West Virginia are just some of the schools that had offered Oxendine over the course of his recruitment.

Rivals.com's Chad Simmons listed Octavious Oxendine as one of the top defensive linemen to attend a Rivals Camp Series event during 2019.

He joins a defensive line class that also includes five-star Oak Park, Mich., defensive tackle Justin Rogers, four-star Dickson County (Tenn.) defensive tackle Tre'Vonn Rybka, four-star Miami (Fla.) Carol City defensive end Samuel Anaele, and four-star Horn Lake, Miss., defensive tackle Josaih Hayes.

