Cole Cubelic may be the foremost offensive line guru in sports media today and the SEC network analyst, who also hosts the radio show 3 Man Front, thinks especially highly of Kentucky's starting center. Cubelic was a fan of Jon Toth, Kentucky's last well-known center. With Jackson only a redshirt sophomore he seems to believe the future of the position in Lexington is in good hands. Thursday on Twitter, Cubelic rated his top five centers in the SEC.

MY top 5 SEC centers entering 2018:



1) Lamont Galliard, UGA

2) Elgton Jenkins, MsSt

3) Ross Piershbacher, ALA

4) Trystan Colon-Castillo, MIZZ

5) Drake Jackson, UK — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) August 15, 2018

Cats Illustrated caught up with Cubelic to get his thoughts on Jackson, why he rates the redshirt sophomore so highly, and what he sees in his game that's so impressive. "He understands leverage," Cubelic said on Thursday evening. "Has great feet and body control. Good command of the guys around him. Filled in nicely last fall and improved week to week." Cubelic has said in the past that he is enamored with the entire interior of Kentucky's 2018 offensive line from Logan Stenberg to Jackson and Jervontius Stallings.

Drake Jackson (UK Athletics)