Kentucky is bringing in two running backs from the Class of 2024.

The last to come on board was Jason Patterson of Sneads, Fla., and he had previously been committed to Cincinnati.

Before that, Kentucky landed a commitment from Davie (Fla.) Western running back Tovani Mizell, who had previously been committed to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Mizell signed his letter of intent with the Wildcats on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period. He also spoke with Cats Illustrated and had plenty to say about football, gratitude, opportunity, and more.

Mizell suffered an injury that kept him out of action all season long, so to say he's eager to get back onto the field, and for Kentucky, would be an understatement.

Here's that conversation.

Cats Illustrated: So how does it feel, what are the emotions on signing day?

Tovani Mizell: It's a blessing, you know what I'm saying? I didn't get a chance to play this year, so I really appreciate the University of Kentucky for sticking with me throughout the process. It's a dream come true.

CI: So what exactly was the injury and how did it happen?

Mizell: Pretty much I've been having this hamstring problem in my right leg and it's kinda just been bothering me a lot. I think i was overcompensating due to the pain and then one day during practice I was making a play, making a cut, and it gave out on me. I didn't notice it too much. It was a little pop but I didn't notice it too much. It hurt a little but not too bad. Then it swelled up a little after practice. But I took the next day or two off and went back to practicing for a couple of days. By the fifth day or so it was wearing out. I went up for a back shoulder (catch) and when I went up for it my leg gave out. I actually tore (the ACL). The thing is, I got my MRI from the first time I got hurt, but I didn't get the results until after I messed it up (again). They said I tore my ACL, and when I went in the doctor said I tore my ACL and MCL, so I made it worse. I really didn't even know it. I was playing through it. But it's all good. It's all a part of God's plan. It's a blessing in disguise. it's a known fact the repaired ACL can come back three times stronger.

CI: How did Kentucky handle the situation and help you through that process?

Mizell: They were just telling me it happens all the time to a lot of people they've been recruiting, so it's nothing new. They've been working with me, saying I'm going to get through it, just encouraging me to get through this. I've already been through the hard part. Now it's getting to the easy part. The hard part was just the fact that my season might have been over, but they kinda got me through that. Now it's smooth sailing and I'm just ready to get back.

CI: So where are you at in your recovery?

Mizell: Right now it's been 14 weeks and they're telling me I'm way ahead of the curve. Depending on how fast my body heals, I'm planning on running track for my high school during the spring. So I'll do that and then roll into Kentucky.

CI: When you're healthy, what traits or attributes would you say make you the running back that coaches coveted?

Mizell: I would say it's a combination of my size and speed. I'm a very big back and I've got elite speed. Y'all are going to see that this spring (laughing). I'm about to drop a blistering 40-time. 10.4 ... 10.3 (seconds) ... that's the goal. I know I'm capable of it. I ran a 10.88 and 10.93 my sophomore year and I ran that hurt. I'm looking forward to running track. I'd also say my versatility. I like running the ball, catching it out of the backfield, playing receiver, catching it out there. So my versatility brings a lot of value. That can help my draft stock and it's something I'm always working on, playing multiple positions. So from little league to high school I would just play all over the field. D-end, corner, safety, linebacker, receiver, quarterback, running back ... That really helped. Mainly I would say my athleticism and versatility.

CI: Are there any running backs you think you're similar to or try to model your game after?

Mizell: I'm pretty similar to Bijon Robinson. We've got the same build, great speed, and very versatile. The other one would be Christian McCaffrey. Those types of running backs. I like Adrian Peterson and try to take some pieces of his game. Bo Jackson ... I look up to a lot of running backs.

CI: Which coaches did you get to know the most from Kentucky during your recruitment?

Mizell: I would say mostly Coach Boulware. Once he got the job he got on the phone with me and told me I'm the first running back he's coming after and he wants me to be a Wildcat. Right after I decommitted from Georgia he started the process. He put me on the phone with Coach Coen. He's been building a relationship with me.

When I got up there for the official visit I got to meet Coach Marrow. He's a really cool guy and we've been building a relationship since then. I got to know Coach Stoops a little bit better and then he actually came to see me. Actually, when I was at Cardinal Newman the Stoops brothers came. That was my sophomore year. I never thought I was going to Kentucky but it's crazy how things end up. I would say I have a good relationship with all of the coaches.

CI: What were the other schools you were thinking a lot about before you committed to Kentucky?

Mizell: I would say Kentucky, obviously UNC, Oklahoma, and there were a couple of other schools I was interested in. The main reason for me committing to Kentucky is I like the offense they run. The pro-style offense fits my type of style and gets you ready for the NFL. The coaches have great experience at the next level. Coach Coen came back from the Rams. They run a nice offense over there. I like Coach Boulware. He's coached major running backs like Joe Mixon, Samaje Perine, and a lot of top tier running backs. So that's pretty much what sold me, and the opportunity to get on the field and contribute as a true freshman. That's one thing I also looked for. And they play in the SEC, the best conference in college football.

CI: Did you watch much of Ray Davis this year and how would you compare yourself to him?

Mizell: That's somebody I definitely look up to as well. I like his versatility and that's kind of how I see myself, playing that role. He ran the ball a ton but he also caught the ball out of the backfield and caught the ball as a receiver.

CI: Did you follow Kentucky's season closely and any takeaways from it?

Mizell: I would say I really liked the last game of the year against Louisville. They also beat them on their home field and that's always a good little thing to do. That was probably the most impressive game to me. Obviously they had a lot of ups and downs but when we're really up we showed flashes of being a really successful, good team. It was definitely something we can build off.