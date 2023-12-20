We spent a lot of the first part of the first portal wave talking about offensive prospects, but Kentucky quickly executed a stellar plan on defense after linebacker Trevin Wallace announced he was entering the NFL Draft.

UGA linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson went into the portal only recently. Cats Illustrated reported that Dumas-Johnson visited Kentucky and he made a quick trip to Auburn just before that.

On Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period, he picked Kentucky.

Dumas-Johnson may be the biggest headline addition for Kentucky in this recruiting cycle.

The 6'1, 245-pound inside linebacker was a Butkus Award finalist in 2022, helping Georgia to the national championship and making all the calls for the front seven for the past two seasons, at least until an injury sidelined him for the end of the '23 season.

READ: Cats Illustrated's Portal Target Spotlight of Jamon Dumas-Johnson

He was a second team All-American according to the Associated Press, finishing the year with 70 tackles, nine for loss, four sacks, and 26 hurries.

Rivals.com ranks Dumas-Johnson a four-star (5.8 RR) transfer prospect and the No. 41 overall available in the portal.

Dumas-Johnson figures to form a very strong middle of the Kentucky defense paired with D'Eryk Jackson, coming off a breakout season, and All-American defensive tackle Deone Walker.