One of Kentucky's big wins on the first day of the early signing period wasn't a commitment.

It was a letter of intent, but the commitment had already been given.

Covington Catholic tight end Willie Rodriguez signed his letter of intent with Kentucky and not Tennessee.

That's noteworthy because the Volunteers mounted a big late push to try and steer Rodriguez toward Knoxville. Ultimately, when UT accepted a commitment from another tight end it seemed like the writing was on the wall, but getting Rodriguez in the boat is a significant victory for Vince Marrow.

Tennessee pushed hard for Rodriguez at the end of his recruitment and even brought him in for a late visit.

Rodriguez is ranked as one of the top players in the Commonwealth and is close friends with Rivals250 UK quarterback signee Cutter Boley, also from Kentucky.

Kentucky's tight end room will feature Josh Kattus, Khamari Anderson, Jordan Dingle, Tanner Lemaster, and Rodriguez. Izayah Cummings is transferring to Louisville and Brenden Bates has exhausted his eligibility.