Purchase a new annual subscription at Cats Illustrated and you'll be credited with a $99 credit to the Rivals team store. Join the largest premium community of UK fans online ( CLICK HERE ) and load up on UK apparel and/or merchandise for yourself, family members or friends.

The sheer difference in size of the Kentucky football team is so astounding that Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart mentioned it during media day, as did Coach Mark Stoops.

It was hard to blame them; the Cats passed the inspection test and looked every inch as an SEC squad should.

But size is not everything in modern football, something that junior middle linebacker Kash Daniel is quick to point out.

"You know the thing about it is I always thought linebackers were built like Dick Butkus and Ray Lewis, all the dudes that stop the run. When I got to college, I realized how fast the game is and how much running a linebacker actually does, coverage and this and that", the Paintsville, Kentucky native told Cats Illustrated.

That's when Daniel knew that he needed to slim down if he wanted to see the field for his home state team; since preseason camp last season he is down 15 pounds from 250 to 235.

The result? Daniel said he is moving much better on the field.

"I'm faster laterally, and I think that paid off," he said.

Of course, a svelte new frame is not the only reason why Daniel is quicker on his feet; he loosened his hips during the summer break, and it was no picnic either.

"When you are not as loose as the other guys, and they (the coaches) think you are, they try to push you down this, and it gets pretty painful," he remembered.

According to Daniel, it was difficult to overcome the tightness he felt early in the process, something he believes had to do with what he was taught about strength and conditioning growing up.

"I was tight in my hips and stuff like that. I think it has to do with growing up all you knew how to do is lift and run, you didn't know the scientific stuff behind stretching," he said. "I don't think we ever did stretch you know feet together and down, and not before practice."

Kentucky's strength and conditioning coaches "didn't have any sympathy" for Daniel either, but he was quick to lavish praise on them.

"But you know Coach Ed (Corey Edmond), and Coach (Mark) Hill have done a terrific job, not only them but our entire strength and conditioning program," Daniel said. "All the guys in there really pushed us hard in spring and summer, and they've worked extra with me getting me flexible, getting me faster. They've done an unbelievable job with that, and I owe the credit all to them."