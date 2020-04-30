News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-30 08:24:53 -0500') }} football Edit

North Hardin safety Jordan Lovett breaks down his seven favorites

Travis Graf
Staff Writer

Radcliff (Ky.) North Hardin defensive back prospect Jordan Lovett released his top seven schools on Wednesday evening.Soon after, he said that those schools aren’t necessarily his final schools, bu...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}