CatsIllustrated - North Hardin OL Trevon Alexander reacts to Kentucky offer

Radcliff (Ky.) North Hardin is a rising talent factory in the Commonwealth and that has been good news for the UK football program.

The Wildcats landed four-star defensive lineman Octavious Oxendine from the school last year. Now current seniors Jordan Lovett and La'Vell Wright, a safety and a running back, are committed to Kentucky.

The latest player from North Hardin to land an offer from Kentucky is Trevon Alexander, already 6'6 and 340 pounds in spite of only being a high school sophomore.

The Class of 2023 prospect spoke with Cats Illustrated shortly after announcing his offer from Kentucky on Twitter.

"I'm feeling pretty good. I'm pretty excited. I'm ready," Alexander told Cats Illustrated. "I had an offer from Eastern Kentucky but this was my first SEC offer. Ohio State and Purdue have come to the school and they've invited me to their campus and stuff like that but then coronavirus happened."

Kentucky's coaches have been watching Alexander develop for quite some time already.

"It started in the eighth grade because the head coach, Coach (Mark) Stoops, came to the school. He thought I had a good frame and wanted me to keep working," Alexander said. "He had been looking at a couple of my teammates and they had been telling them about me. Coach (Brent) Thompson was telling me to trust the process so I was keeping faith in that so I was pretty excited when the offer came."

Alexander said he spoke with Vince Marrow on Saturday, and the UK recruiting ace relayed word of the Cats' offer.

"He was telling me how I have a big frame and he knows I'm going to get a lot better," Alexander said. "He's going to make me get better. He knows this is going to get me more offers and it will make my name get out there, and he told me to just keep getting better. I told him I would be the best player I could be."

So what is Alexander's early impression of Kentucky?

"I know a little bit about it," he said. "But I've never been there. My teammates have been there in the past but I haven't been yet. I know the guys going up there. I know La'Vell and Octavious used to live by me. Mostly my siblings connect with him and he was an inspiration for me. He told me I had to dominate if I'm going to make it and I took that to heart."

Alexander said he will play guard for North Hardin this year but he could project at either guard or tackle at the college level.