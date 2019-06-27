For those holding out hope that Kentucky's annual basketball border rivalry with Indiana may be revived in the near future, John Calipari offered a proverbial bucket of ice-cold water during Thursday's SEC coaches summer teleconference.

Asked by a caller what it would take to get the Wildcats and Hoosiers back on the court for an annual series, the UK head coach bristled.

"Our schedule is so locked in," Calipari said after a long pause that seemed to indicate he's weary of the topic. "I'm not sure here in the next four or five years if even talking about it does anything."

College basketball royalty Kentucky and Indiana clashed annually from the 1969-70 season until the 2011-12 season with the exception of one year (1992) with the Wildcats serving probation.

The programs, which boast 13 national championships between them and a slew of Hall of Fame players and coaches, would often play at a neutral site with half of the crowd decked out in blue and half sporting red, split right down the middle. It was one of the NCAA's most vibrant rivalries between two hoops-crazed states.

But reported issues of excessive harassment and safety concerns when top-ranked UK lost 73-72 on Dec. 10, 2011, at Assembly Hall in Bloomington led to Calipari vowing not to renew a home-and-home contract. The only games between the Cats and Hoosiers since that time were a rematch in the 2012 NCAA Tournament and a second-round matchup in the 2016 NCAA Tournament.

The schools reportedly offered several counter proposals to get the series rolling again, but could never agree on a format to resume it. UK wanted to play at neutral sites, including the first two games in Indianapolis, if necessary; IU held firm to home-and-home games.

Since that time, UK has been part of several new annual events like the Champions Classic, the CBS Sports Classic, and the Big 12-SEC Challenge, which has somewhat filled the void for fans seeking high-profile matchups with programs like Duke, Kansas, Michigan State, North Carolina, and UCLA, among others.

Plans are even in the works for the Cats to play in London, England, against an as-yet-unnamed but intriguing opponent during the 2020-21 season.

Calipari says there just isn't enough room on the schedule to continue butting heads with Indiana officials about reviving the old series.

"Our stuff is pretty well loaded," he said. "I don't see it happening anytime in the near future."