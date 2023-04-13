Top-ranked LSU hit a grand slam in each of the first two innings of Thursday's series opener against Kentucky en route to a 16-6 victory in Baton Rouge.

Jordan Thompson hit a grand slam to highlight the Tigers' six-run first inning barrage against emergency UK starter Zach Hise.

Brayden Jobert matched that with a slam of his own in a five-run second inning against a shell-shocked Hise (1-1), who had worked only 9.1 innings for the Cats this season before being thrust into the unenviable start against one of the nation's elite hitting teams.

No. 11 Kentucky (27-6, 9-4 SEC) was playing on three days rest after a Sunday doubleheader at Georgia, so head coach Nick Mingione tweaked the rotation to keep his Game 2 and 3 starters in place and give the Cats more pitching options for the remainder of the series.

For this night, it did not work out.

Both of the big blasts came with two outs on the board, as did a three-run shot from Tommy White in the third inning off Wildcats reliever Jackson Nove to make it 14-1 at Alex Box Stadium before the first round of concessions could be fully enjoyed.

LSU (28-5, 8-4 SEC) now has 64 home runs through its first 33 games. The Tigers made the most of their eight hits, including three from White. All but three of their runs crossed the plate with two outs.

Paul Skenes, a projected Top 10 pick in this summer's MLB Draft who entered the night with a 1.14 ERA, was hit harder by the Cats than anyone he has faced this season, allowing a season-high four earned runs on seven hits. But the hard-throwing right-hander also struck out a season-high 13 over six innings in moving to 6-1 on the season.

Kentucky was led by sophomore second baseman Emilien Pitre with four hits, three RBI, and two runs scored. Senior first baseman Hunter Gilliam added two hits for the Cats.

The three-game series resumes on Friday with a 7:30 ET first pitch.