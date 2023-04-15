Kentucky's typically reliable bullpen could not come up with the put-away pitches in crucial situations on Saturday in their series finale at LSU.

The No. 1 Tigers rallied from a two-run deficit in the seventh inning on the strength of several clutch at-bats. Five of LSU's runs on the day came with two outs, including the final three, on its way to a 7-6 victory over the No. 11 Cats.

Three of the final four runs were produced with the batter behind in the count, including a pair of 0-2 counts.

Despite all the big blows that were struck at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, the play that sent LSU home a winner was Tyler White being hit by an Evan Byers pitch after the Cats intentionally walked the nation's top hitter, Dylan Crews, to load the bases.

The risky strategy backfired, and the Tigers clinched the hard-fought series two games to one.

LSU (29-6, 9-5 SEC) also got two solo home runs from freshman first baseman Jared Jones. Jordan Thompson and Cade Beloso delivered two-out, RBI hits in the seventh-inning rally to tie the game.

Devin Burkes and Jase Felker each had two hits to lead Kentucky (28-7, 10-5 SEC). Hunter Gilliam added a two-run double.

Bryce Collins (2-0) earned the win out of the LSU bullpen, closing the game out with 2.1 innings of scoreless relief with four strikeouts.

Zack Lee (3-2) took the loss for UK pitching out of the bullpen for the first time this season. The right-hander was not sharp, allowing three runs on four hits, a walk, and a wild pitch in only 1.1 innings on the mound.

Kentucky returns to action on Tuesday at home against Xavier. First pitch at Kentucky Proud Park is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.