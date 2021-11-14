No. 1 JUCO DB DeCarlos Nicholson loves his FSU official visit

As he concluded his visit Sunday afternoon, Nicholson spoke in-depth about his trip and where things stand with his recruitment.

As expected, the Seminoles rolled out the red carpet for Nicholson and made quite a big impression on the talented defensive back out of Mississippi.

Of Florida State's seven official visitors this weekend, two were defensive backs. And one of the top targets overall was junior college DB DeCarlos Nicholson , who is currently committed to Kentucky.

Nicholson said he liked a lot of things about the visit, but nothing was better than the actual game itself -- a 31-28 Florida State victory against rival Miami.

"The environment really stood out the most," he said. "It was a fun game and rivalry. It was one of the best visits I've had. It's right there with Kentucky."

Nicholson then went into detail about what stood out the most about the weekend and the play of Florida State's football team.

"They never wavered. They jumped out ahead of them (the Hurricanes) and then found themselves down late, and they fought like a family does and pulled it out," the junior college standout said. "The defensive backs played a real good game actually. I feel I come here and I help contribute to that in seeing myself out there.

"Omarion (Cooper) and No. 3 (Jarvis Brownlee), I could not take my eyes off of them. They were just making plays every time," he said. "I can envision myself in there. Press-man, that's my thing."

FSU defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson and defensive analyst Slade Buckley have been a big part of FSU's charge in this recruitment, and Nicholson had good things to say about both.

"I just wanted to get to know them more on a personal relationship and them building the bond with my family even stronger," Nicholson said. "Coach Buckley is a character. He's like my big brother. I've known him since I was little, and my mom knows him really well too."

Moving back to Saturday's game, Nicholson said one of the most memorable highlights was when FSU got the ball back in the final two minutes, trailing 28-23.

"It was crazy," he said. "Just how they won, the stadium in how loud they get, and the Warchant, chopping. That's the first time I've seen that. I got into it myself. Just a crazy atmosphere. I've never seen a game like that with this kind of atmosphere.".

The junior college standout also shared some of the other things he did on the official visit.

"I got to tour the campus today, met with the coaches, and we ate like every three hours," Nicholson said. "Got to talk with the coaches really deep. I talked with Coach [Mike] Norvell in depth. My family got to talk with him for the first time. Really good guy. And he's taking this program to where it wants to be."

So now that he has seen the full experience -- visiting FSU in the summer and now enjoying an official visit during the season -- how is Nicholson feeling about Florida State?

"They are still very much in the mix," he said. "I have four teams in there I'm looking at. I have a different view of FSU. It has me thinking, and we will just see for signing day."

Nicholson added that Kentucky is still a school he feels comfortable with and that he plans to visit the Wildcats again before making his final decision. He also plans to enroll early and has three years of eligibility remaining.

